Picture of baby found at Towyn bus stop released

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption The baby is in the care of Conwy council

Police have released a picture of a newborn baby girl who was found in a bus shelter in Conwy county on Tuesday, 11 July.

The baby was found at the bus stop near the Magpie and Stump pub in Towyn, Conwy county, at 07:15 BST.

Daniel Braxton, 35, who found the baby, has told how she was lifeless at the time but managed to revive her.

North Wales Police is continuing to search for the mother.

Conwy council said the baby had been placed under an interim care order.