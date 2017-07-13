Dashcam footage appeal over baby found in Towyn bus stop

Image caption The bus stop in Towyn was cordoned off by police after the discovery

Police have appealed for motorists to check their dashcams as they continue their search for the mother of a newborn girl found in a bus shelter.

The baby was found at the bus stop near the Magpie and Stump pub in Towyn, Conwy county, at 07:15 BST on Tuesday.

Daniel Braxton, 35, who discovered the infant, has told how she was lifeless at the time but managed to revive her.

Police are concerned about the welfare of the baby's mother and have urged her to come forward.

A North Wales Police spokesman issued an appeal for motorists who drove along the main A548 Towyn coast road between 23:30 BST on Monday to 09:00 on Tuesday to send any footage they have.

Conwy council said the baby had been placed under an interim care order.