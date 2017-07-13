Baby foal loses mum after following Snowdonia walkers

Image copyright RSPCA

A baby foal has been rescued after becoming stranded from his mother on Snowdonia.

The pony followed a family down a mountainside near Coedty Reservoir, above Tal-y-Bont in Conwy county, for about four miles earlier this month.

The foal collapsed and was carried further by the family, but there was no way of reuniting him with his mother.

RSPCA Cymru has urged people to try and stop foals following them for long distances.

Fiona Jones, of RD Owen Equine Clinic who works closely with the RSPCA, collected the pony after it became stranded.

He is now "thriving" at a rescue centre.

Image copyright RSPCA Cymru

Ms Jones said: "However well intentioned someone may be, we're urging people to not lead foals like this way away from their mothers.

"This foal had apparently walked some four miles and it was impossible to retrace steps in this Snowdonia mountain range to return the equine from where he'd come from.

"It is so important people walking near equines do not entice, inadvertently or not, foals away - and, if that does happen, they make every effort to return them, as soon as possible.

"Had this happened in this instance, this foal would still be with the mother."

Gareth Johnson, RSPCA equine rehoming officer, added: "Fortunately, this foal is doing brilliantly, and is thriving on the bottle - so, thankfully, this story may well have a happy ending."