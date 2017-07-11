Man recalls saving Towyn bus shelter baby girl

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Daniel Braxton recalls saving the baby girl

A man has described how he managed to revive a lifeless newborn baby which was found in a bus shelter.

Daniel Braxton was driving through Towyn, Conwy county, with his 18-year-old daughter at 07:15 BST on Tuesday.

She thought she saw a dead baby in the bus stop near the Magpie and Stump pub and screamed at her father to drive back to check, which he did.

Mr Braxton, 35, said he saw the lifeless naked baby on the ground, with her umbilical cord still attached.

"We blocked the road off and rang the emergency services," he told BBC Radio Wales.

'Gulp of breath'

"I had a dressing gown in the car and ran to grab that, wrapped the baby up, gave her some good hard rubs on the chest and the head.

Image caption The bus stop in Towyn has been cordoned off by police

"She took one big gulp of breath and opened her beautiful little eyes."

Mr Braxton, who is originally from Birmingham and living in nearby Pensarn, said they guessed that the baby was less than one hour old.

"To be honest, I think the fatherly instinct and the adrenaline kicked in because my daughter was hysterical and my partner was hysterical," he added.

"So it was just a case of as soon as I saw her lying there, her naked little body just left on cold concrete, I knew something had to be done."

Mr Braxton said police have told him that the baby has "stabilised and is on her way to a full recovery".

Media caption Ysbyty Glan Clwyd midwife Heledd appeals for the baby's mother to come forward

Police are concerned about the welfare of the baby's mother and have urged her to come forward.

Helen Douglas, of North Wales Police, said: "We are concerned about the health of the mother of the baby girl and are appealing for her to come forward.

"Alternatively, if anyone knows who the mother is or can provide any information which may assist in identifying her please contact North Wales Police.

"We want to ensure that the mother is provided with the medical support she needs."