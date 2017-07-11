Newborn baby girl found in Towyn bus shelter

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ysbyty Glan Clwyd midwife Heledd appeals for the baby's mother to come forward

A newborn girl has been found in a bus shelter near a holiday park in north Wales.

The girl was discovered at the bus stop near the Magpie and Stump pub in Towyn, Conwy county, at 07:15 BST on Tuesday.

She is being cared for by staff at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, where she is receiving treatment.

Police are concerned about the welfare of the baby's mother and have urged her to come forward.

Image caption The bus stop is near the Magpie and Stump pub

Helen Douglas, of North Wales Police, said: "We are concerned about the health of the mother of the baby girl and are appealing for her to come forward by contacting me, Helen on 07835 923787.

"Likewise if you are a concerned friend, relative or neighbour of the mother you can also contact me on the same number.

"Alternatively, if anyone knows who the mother is or can provide any information which may assist in identifying her please contact North Wales Police by calling 101, quoting reference number V103529.

"We want to ensure that the mother is provided with the medical support she needs."