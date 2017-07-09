Joy for boy, 6, after toy snatched by gull on Anglesey found

Image copyright Nancy Carr Image caption Jack is inseparable from Cuckoo who even has his own seatbelt to be strapped in on flights

A six-year-old boy is delighted after his favourite toy was found after being stolen by a seagull on Anglesey.

Jack Carr was inseparable from his toy owl Cuckoo, who eats dinner, sleeps in a special bed next to him and goes on holiday with the family.

But he was left heartbroken after it was snatched by a seagull close to the family home in Beaumaris.

In a heart-warming tale, the pair are set to be reunited after a social media appeal sparked a search for Cuckoo.

Jack's mum Nancy Carr said he was "made up" Cuckoo - who has been his favourite toy since he was two - had been found in a garden after being stolen by the gull.

Image copyright Nancy Carr Image caption Jack always ate his dinner with Cuckoo, who had meals made out of Play Doh, before he was stolen by a seagull

"He loves his Cuckoo", she said, "he carries him everywhere."

The family were in the Beaumaris Castle playground when Jack threw Cuckoo up in the air during a game - in that moment a seagull swooped and snatched the toy up and vanished with him.

"Next thing he was crying, we tried to see where it had gone, we went everywhere", she said.

Ms Carr bought a replacement Cuckoo for Jack when the toy was stolen on Saturday 1 July, and following the appeal on Twitter and Facebook was bought another by a kind-hearted stranger.

But Jack and his favourite toy will be reunited on Wednesday, when he will meet the lady who found Cuckoo in her garden after seeing the missing appeal on social media.

"There are such nice people out there. You do not realise how much it affects you until something like this happens," Ms Carr said.

"We have been to Germany and everywhere with Cuckoo, and then he gets stolen by a seagull so near to our house.

"He is going to be tied to Jack from now on".