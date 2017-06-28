Man 'serious' after being hit by car at Gaerwen, Anglesey

Image copyright Google

A man aged in his 40s is in hospital with "life-changing injuries" after being hit by a car on Anglesey.

The incident involving a silver coloured Vauxhall Astra happened at Pentre Berw, near Gaerwen, on Tuesday at 17: 50 BST.

The man was taken to hospital at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor in a serious condition.

North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses.