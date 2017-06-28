Man 'serious' after being hit by car at Gaerwen, Anglesey
- 28 June 2017
- From the section North West Wales
A man aged in his 40s is in hospital with "life-changing injuries" after being hit by a car on Anglesey.
The incident involving a silver coloured Vauxhall Astra happened at Pentre Berw, near Gaerwen, on Tuesday at 17: 50 BST.
The man was taken to hospital at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor in a serious condition.
North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses.