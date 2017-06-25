North West Wales

Probe into Porthmadog fatal scooter crash with lorry

Image caption The road between Hen Lon and Ymwlch Bach has been closed

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a scooter and lorry in Gwynedd.

Officers were called to A487 near Porthmadog at about 14:15 BST on Sunday and the road has been closed between Hen Lon and Ymwlch Bach.

A spokeswoman for North Wales Police said the scooter's female rider died at the scene.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call 101.