Probe into Porthmadog fatal scooter crash with lorry

Image copyright Google Image caption The road between Hen Lon and Ymwlch Bach has been closed

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a scooter and lorry in Gwynedd.

Officers were called to A487 near Porthmadog at about 14:15 BST on Sunday and the road has been closed between Hen Lon and Ymwlch Bach.

A spokeswoman for North Wales Police said the scooter's female rider died at the scene.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call 101.