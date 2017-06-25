Biker, 28, dies in car crash on B4501 near Cerrigydrudion

Image copyright Google

A 28-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Conwy county.

The incident happened on the B4501, near Cerrigydrudion, at an area known locally as the "Evo Triangle".

It happened on Saturday shortly before 14:00 BST. The biker was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Wales Police is appealing for two other motorists who stopped to give assistance to get in touch as investigations continue.

The driver of the Daihatsu car, which was involved in the collision, was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries believed to be minor.