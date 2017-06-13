Holyhead man, 92, dies after being hit by car

Image copyright Google

A 92-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a car on Anglesey last week, police have confirmed.

He collided with a black Vauxhall Insignia on the junction of Wian Street and London Road in Holyhead shortly before 12:30 BST on 3 June.

The man, who was local to the area, was taken to a hospital in Stoke but has died from his injuries.

North Wales Police are investigating the incident and want to speak to witnesses of the collision.