Holyhead man, 92, dies after being hit by car
- 13 June 2017
- From the section North West Wales
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 92-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a car on Anglesey last week, police have confirmed.
He collided with a black Vauxhall Insignia on the junction of Wian Street and London Road in Holyhead shortly before 12:30 BST on 3 June.
The man, who was local to the area, was taken to a hospital in Stoke but has died from his injuries.
North Wales Police are investigating the incident and want to speak to witnesses of the collision.