North West Wales

Five arrests in Llandudno Junction drug trafficking raids

Police tape

Five people have been arrested in a series of drug trafficking raids.

Officers targeted several addresses, "predominantly in the county of Conwy," police said.

Dyfed-Powys Police, the National Crime Agency and North Wales Police were all involved in the operation and armed officers assisted as a precaution.

The men were all arrested in Llandudno Junction and are in custody while investigations continue.