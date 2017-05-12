Search for missing Tracy Kearns follows murder arrest

Image copyright North Wales Police

Specialist teams have joined the search for a woman missing in Conwy county.

Mother-of-two Tracy Kearns, 43, of Kinmel Bay, has not been seen since about 20:00 BST on 7 May.

On Thursday, a 48-year-old man, who police said was known to Ms Kearns, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with her disappearance.

Police said specialist searches were focused on land alongside Tir Prince leisure park and extensive searches were ongoing in Kinmel Bay and Towyn.

Ms Kearns is described as 5ft 3ins (1.6m) tall with sandy coloured shoulder-length hair.

Supt Sian Beck, from North Wales Police, said: "We are still trying to find Tracy.

"Officers are carrying out house to house enquiries, speaking to local people who may have information."