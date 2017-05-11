Man's murder arrest in search for missing Tracey Kearns

Image copyright North Wales Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by police searching for a missing woman in Conwy county.

Tracey Kearns, 43, of Kinmel Bay, has not been seen since about 20:00 BST on 7 May.

A 48-year-old man, who police say is known to Ms Kearns, has been arrested and is in custody at St Asaph police station.

Ms Kearns remains missing and officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen her before she disappeared.

Supt Sian Beck said there would be an increased police presence in Kinmel Bay as officers continue their search and carry out inquiries.

Ms Kearn is described as 5ft 3ins tall with sandy coloured shoulder-length hair.