Anglesey trolley boxes rollout to avoid recycling fines

About 20,000 waste trolley boxes will be delivered to Anglesey residents as the local authority aims to avoid fines.

It currently recycles 59.5% of rubbish but must meet the Welsh Government's target of 64% by 2020.

The trolley boxes allow recyclables - such as glass, tins and plastic - to be stored in one unit.

About 9,000 properties were given them as part of a trial and 20,000 more will be distributed in May and June.

The Welsh Government sets targets for councils each year but decided not to fine the three - Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen - that missed the 58% mark for 2015-16.

Image caption "Troliblocs" bins were rolled out in Blaenau Gwent in 2015

In Blaenau Gwent, a similar trolley boxes scheme led to protests because some residents struggled to carry them up steps to houses.

But Anglesey's head of waste, Dewi Williams, said the trial in his area had led to "a significant increase in recycling levels" and believes the rollout will see this replicated across the island.

The trolley boxes are being funded by a £350,000 Welsh Government grant.