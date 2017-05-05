Seats being declared in Anglesey, Gwynedd and Conwy

Image caption Votes being counted in Conwy

Seats are being declared across north west Wales for the local elections.

Ward results are being announced in Gwynedd, Conwy and Anglesey, after counting got underway on Friday.

Turnout on Anglesey was 45.9%, down from 51% in previous local election.

In Conwy, the Conservatives lost one seat, Pentre Mawr, in Abergele, to an independent candidate, while retaining control of the other seat in the ward at the count.

