Kitten drowned after Llandudno man threw it in pond

Image copyright Gerald England/Geograph

A man who grabbed a kitten by its tail and threw it into a pond where it drowned has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Llandudno Magistrates' Court heard how a young girl saw the kitten in the water and tried to save it.

Richard Thomas Davies, 32, of Cae Mawr, Llandudno, Conwy county, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to an animal last summer.

The court heard his actions were "horrific and callous".

The prosecution said the kitten had been promised to a girl who was "very upset" when seen by police.

Court chairman Brian Cossey told Davies: "We are appalled by what we have heard. You probably traumatised a very young vulnerable person."

Davies was given a 12-week suspended jail term and told he must take part in alcohol treatment for a year and rehabilitation.

He was also banned from keeping any animal for five years and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £735 costs.