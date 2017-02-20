David Kingsbury stabbing: Colwyn Bay woman denies murder role

From the section

A 40-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of assisting a murder suspect by moving a vehicle.

David Kingsbury, 35, was found stabbed to death in Old Colwyn, Conwy county, in January.

Susannah Buckley, of Belgrave Road, Colwyn Bay, denies helping murder accused Dean Cody.

Ms Buckley was bailed and is due to appear at Mold Crown Court on 6 March. Mr Cody, 30, is accused of stabbing Mr Kingsbury.