Unexploded WW2 bomb taken to Bangor police station
- 15 February 2017
An unexploded World War Two bomb was taken to Bangor police station by a member of the public, police have said.
The mortar was found in Coed y Wenallt at Nant Gwynant on Tuesday and handed in to officers.
Bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion at Brewery Fields in the city on Wednesday morning.
A North Wales Police spokesman said officers cordoned off the area to ensure there was no danger to the public.