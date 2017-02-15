Unexploded WW2 bomb taken to Bangor police station

Image copyright Google

An unexploded World War Two bomb was taken to Bangor police station by a member of the public, police have said.

The mortar was found in Coed y Wenallt at Nant Gwynant on Tuesday and handed in to officers.

Bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion at Brewery Fields in the city on Wednesday morning.

A North Wales Police spokesman said officers cordoned off the area to ensure there was no danger to the public.