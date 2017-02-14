Body discovered at Newry Beach, Anglesey is named

Image copyright Google Image caption Newry beach, Anglesey

The woman whose body was discovered near a beach on Anglesey on Sunday night has been named locally as Lisa Williams from Holyhead.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

It has emerged she sent a Valentine's message on Facebook to her five children less than an hour before she was discovered in the town.

Ms Williams' body was found on Sunday night in a shelter at Newry Beach.