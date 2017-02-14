Urgent discussion over dismantling Colwyn Bay pier

Conwy council is to make a decision on dismantling Colwyn Bay pier after part of it collapsed into the sea.

The cabinet will consider an urgent report on Tuesday looking at the extent of the damage and the proposals for storing the heritage elements.

The report said because of the risk of further collapse, the council could not wait for consent to begin work, as is usually the case for a listed building.

The pier was already closed to the public when it gave way on 1 February.