Call to relocate Holyhead's "twin" of London's Marble Arch

A "twin" of London's Marble Arch marking the end of the A5 road on Anglesey should be moved to public view, a councillor has said.

Admiralty Arch is currently on Salt Island - part of Holyhead port - and is off limits to the public.

Trefor Lloyd Hughes said moving it could benefit tourism in the town.

Landowner Stena Line said it would be "open" to the idea of moving the arch but stressed that heritage body CADW would have the final say.

The Grade II-listed monument, which is also known as the Triumphal or George IV's Arch, was completed in 1824 - three years before its more famous counterpart in London.

Mr Lloyd Hughes said: "It's part of our history, no doubt about that, but 80% of the people on Anglesey don't even know its there.

"It was built in the early 1800s with marble from across the island in Benllech Bay. To move those stones to Holyhead at that time, that must have taken some time and some effort.

Image caption London's Marble Arch marks the start of Thomas Telford's A5 road to Holyhead

"It's a shame that a monument like that is in a place where no-one can go and see it.

"When you go across to Ireland on a boat, you can go close to it but otherwise you're not allowed to go there."

The A5 road stretches 180 miles from London to Anglesey, and was built by Thomas Telford. It was finally completed in 1826, when the Menai suspension bridge was opened.

A spokesman for CADW said: "Listing does not prohibit the relocation of this structure.

"The proposers of the scheme need to liaise with the owner, and Anglesey County Council who would be responsible for deciding whether listed building consent should be approved."

A spokesman for Anglesey council said: "Planning officers would be happy to provide Cllr Hughes with guidance if he wishes to make a formal listed building consent application.

"Any proposal to move Admiralty Arch would need the support of its owner and a strong supporting justification as the presumption is that the monument is best preserved in its present location."

"If a building consent application is received, we would deal with it in the appropriate manner and CADW would be a consulted as part of the process."