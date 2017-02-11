Llangefnipool swimming pool reopens after rash scare

Image copyright Google

A swimming pool closed when children developed a rash has been reopened after "extensive tests", Anglesey Council has said.

Emergency services were called to Plas Arthur leisure centre in Llangefni at 10:50 GMT on Wednesday.

None of the children were seriously affected, but were taken for medical checks at nearby Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni.

Anglesey council said the toxicology tests on air and water at the centre had come back "all clear".

The pool reopened on Friday night following the results.

In a statement the council said: "We are therefore confident that the pools at Plas Arthur Leisure Centre are safe to reopen to the public."