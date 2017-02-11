Cambrian Rally cancelled after 'heavy snow' near Bala

Image copyright Mikolaj Haber

The Cambrian Rally has been cancelled after heavy snow near Bala.

Organisers stopped the race after the first stage for safety reasons after conditions made access to Aberhirnant and Llangower "almost impassable".

More than 100 competitors were taking part in the event which starts and ends in Llandudno.

Organisers said the snow had made it unsafe for marshals, competitors and spectators.

The event, which has been running for 62 years, is a round of the British Trials and Rally Drivers Championship and of the Welsh Forest Championship.