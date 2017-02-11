Collapsed Colwyn Bay Pier to be dismantled for 'protection'

Media caption Drone footage provided by Steven Thomas reveals the damage to the pier

A Grade II-listed pier will be dismantled and stored away after it partially collapsed into the sea off the Conwy coast.

Colwyn Bay's Victoria Pier was already closed to the public for safety reasons when it gave way on February 1.

Conwy Council and the Victoria Pier Trust agreed it should be carefully dismantled before more damage is done.

The pier will then be stored for future restoration.

Work to reinstall the perimeter safety fence around the landmark is due to start next week.

Council officials are considering reports to decide how to make the remaining structure safe.

Iwan Davies, Chief Executive of Conwy Council, said a decision on how to proceed was expected "very soon".

In 2013, Conwy council voted to demolish the pier but this was refused by the Welsh Government in 2015.

Council officers agreed to submit a Listed Building Consent application to dismantle the pier and store the "listed components" following a meeting with the Trust.

The Trust hopes, once restored, the Grade II-listed landmark will regenerate Colwyn Bay by becoming a hub for "food, drink and events".

Mark Roberts, Chairman of the Trust, said the plan was an "exciting long-term vision for a renewed, vibrant and sustainable pier".

A report on the proposals will be presented to the Council before the end of March.