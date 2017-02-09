Anglesey 'kite' energy scheme international hub plan
- 9 February 2017
The company behind a £25m Anglesey energy project has announced plans to make the site an "international hub".
Swedish firm Minesto is fixing underwater energy "kites" in the sea off Holyhead to power 8,000 households.
It now wants to boost the size of the scheme from 10 to 80 MW (megawatts) so it can halve the cost of energy produced.
The Marine Management Organisation and Natural Resources Wales have been asked to approve the move.
Minesto's chief executive Dr Martin Edlund called it a "substantial scale-up" of the original plan that is due to be partly operational later this year.
The company said it has created 15 full-time jobs to date in Holyhead, and now aims to develop the site into an assembly and export hub for Minesto's international market expansion.
Economy Secretary Ken Skates AM said: "I am delighted by Minesto's progress and their commitment to make Anglesey their main technology deployment and trading hub and I welcome their ambitious plans to grow their business in Wales."
The technology uses tidal currents to force water through a turbine as the underwater kites "fly" through the sea.