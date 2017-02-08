Woman who died in Llandudno car crash is named

A woman who died in a car crash in Conwy county on Friday has been named by police.

Beryl Rhodes, 69, from the Llandudno Junction area, died at the scene of the crash, which happened on Gloddaeth Lane in Llandudno between 17:30 and 21:30 GMT.

Mrs Rhodes had been a passenger in a black Renault Clio. The driver was injured and is recovering in hospital.

North Wales Police has issued an appeal for witnesses.

Mrs Rhodes was a service user at Anheddau, which provides support for adults.

Chief executive Janetta Jones said: "We're shocked and saddened by the death of Beryl in this tragic accident. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her."