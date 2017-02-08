Llanbedrog car park victim had 'single shot to head'

Image caption Peter Colwell was said to be a keen hunter

An 18-year-old man died from a single shot gun wound to the head in a pub car park, a post-mortem examination has revealed.

Peter Colwell, from Capel Uchaf near Clynnog Fawr, was found at the Ship Inn in Llanbedrog at 00:15 GMT on Sunday.

North Wales Police Det Supt Iestyn Davies said the results would help them work out what happened that night.

Four men, who were Mr Colwell's friends, have been bailed and a shot gun was recovered from the scene.

On Monday, Det Supt Davies said while the death was being treated as a murder investigation, "we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances".