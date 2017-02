Image copyright North Wales Police

The A55 in Gwynedd has now reopened after a caravan overturned on the road.

It was being towed by a lorry but had its roof ripped off, with the remainder lying on the road.

The incident happened westbound near junction 13, for Abergwyngregyn, but at 16:30 GMT, the eastbound carriageway was also closed.

All lanes have now been opened but traffic is still slow in the area.