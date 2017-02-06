Dog rescued after 130ft cliff fall on Anglesey

Image copyright RNLI/Vince Jones

A dog was rescued by a lifeboat crew after surviving a fall from a 130ft (40m) cliff on the Anglesey coast.

The Moelfre crew was called to Porth Wen, near Bull Bay, just after 17:30 GMT on Saturday by the owners of the bichon frise called Flossy.

Coastguard teams had located the dog in an isolated gulley at the bottom of the cliffs and a lifeboat was deemed the safest option for rescue.

The crew said Flossy appeared "visibly shaken but miraculously uninjured".

They used a blanket and hold-all to secure the dog and carried her back to the inshore lifeboat.

Flossy was then reunited with her owners, who had been out walking with the dog when she disappeared at the top of the cliffs.

The couple said they had been having a "peaceful mobile phone-free" walk, which meant they had a 20-minute run to the nearest farm house to raise the alarm when they realised Flossy was in trouble.

Vince Jones, station mechanic and helm at Moelfre, said: "Flossy was extremely lucky to have come away unscathed from the fall, although she wasn't too keen on our crews in their bright yellow dry-suits."