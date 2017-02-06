Fatal Llanbedrog car park shooting probe continues

Police are continuing to investigate the death of an 18-year-old man who was shot in a pub car park in Gwynedd.

The incident happened at the Ship Inn in Llanbedrog just after 00:00 GMT on Sunday.

The victim, who was local to the area and said to be a keen hunter, died at the scene.

Four people were arrested as detectives from North Wales Police launched an inquiry into what happened.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later and the coroner for north west Wales has also been informed of the death.

Supt Nigel Harrison said: "I would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident involving local people and there is no wider threat to the public."