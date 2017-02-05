Man, 18, shot dead in Gwynedd pub car park

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the pub just after midnight

An 18-year-old man has been shot dead in a pub car park in Llanbedrog, near Pwllheli, Gwynedd.

North Wales Police said the teenager was in a vehicle at the Ship Inn in the village when officers were called just after midnight on Sunday.

Officers said that the victim was local to the area.

Four people have been arrested, and forensic investigations are ongoing. Police said the family of the young man had been told.

The small village on the Llŷn Peninsula sits between Pwllheli and Abersoch, with a population of about 1,000 people, attracting many more visitors as a north Wales holiday destination in the summer months.

"We heard the sirens just after 12 midnight," said Catrin Hughes, who lives a few doors away from the pub.

"We thought is was an RTC because the roads here are so narrow. We didn't hear anything more after that.

"You don't expect this kind of thing to happen. People are talking, but we don't expect this kind of thing in this part of the world.

"It's usually a quiet pub - there are five to eight people drinking in the top bar, and everybody knows everybody - especially at this time of year."

Roads in the area have been closed

A police spokesman said: "Four men have been arrested and will be interviewed by detectives.

"The man's family has been informed and are being supported by the police."

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later, and the coroner for north west Wales has also been informed of the death.