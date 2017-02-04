Investigation as car crash kills woman near Llandudno
- From the section North West Wales
An inquiry has been launched following a fatal car crash near the Conwy seaside town of Llandudno.
A woman in her 60s was killed in the incident involving a black Renault Clio.
The crash happened between the resort and Penrhyn Bay, on a bend on a lane near Glanwydden, some time between 16:45 GMT and 21:25 on Friday.
A second person was also injured when the vehicle left the road and careered into a field.