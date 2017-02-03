'No sabotage' at collapsed pier says council

Media caption Drone footage provided by Steven Thomas reveals the damage to the pier

Claims Colwyn Bay's pier was subjected to "sabotage" before collapsing have been rejected by Conwy council.

The authority said engineers are still assessing the pier's condition after part of it gave way on Wednesday.

Allegations emerged from local reports workmen were seen in the area recently.

"There is absolutely no truth in the suggestion that the collapse of a section of the pier is a result of 'sabotage by the council' or indeed by anyone else," said a spokesperson.

Conwy council is responsible for the pier following a legal battle.

The Victoria Pier has been closed to the public for several years over concerns about its condition.

It led to moves by the local authority to have it demolished, but its request was refused by the Welsh Government in 2015.

"Over recent years the council has been quite clear about the deteriorating state of the pier and the significant risk it posed to public health and safety," added a spokesperson on Friday.

"Specialist engineers have been commissioned during that period to carry out structural assessments and all but emergency access is denied.

"Fencing has been in place around the structure for some time for public safety and we urge the public to take note of the situation and keep away from the area."

The Colwyn Victoria Trust Campaign, set up to redevelop the structure, said it had been warning of the danger of collapse for several years.

But responding to questions from pier campaigners, the council said the only material taken from the pier had "fallen on to the beach has been removed from site".

"It would not have been possible to safely remove any other sections of the pier without risk to the rest of the structure."

The council said there had been no further damage following strong winds across coastal areas, but it urged members of the public to "keep away from the area".