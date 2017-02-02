Engineers assess collapsed Colwyn Bay Victoria Pier damage

Image copyright Steven Thomas/Roby Aerial Image caption A drone image reveals the damage at low tide

Engineers have begun assessing the damage to a partially collapsed pier in Conwy county.

A section of the lower end of Colwyn Bay Victoria Pier collapsed into the sea on Wednesday.

Conwy council said it has been "quite clear about the deteriorating state of the pier".

The pier has been fenced off for some time because of its condition and the public has been urged to stay away from the area.

The Colwyn Victoria Trust Campaign, set up to redevelop the structure, said it had been warning of the danger of collapse for several years.

A statement on the group's Facebook page said: "Well what a day the poor pier has had. So sad to see her broken.

"Half the decking at the end which we knew was rotten has fallen into the sea taking with it the balustrade.

"On the positive side the stanchions are still standing solid as far as we can see."