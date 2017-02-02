Medieval wall tower renovation plans for Caernarfon

Image copyright Google

Grade-II listed towers and buildings that were once part of the main entrance to medieval Caernarfon could be given a new lease of life.

The historic buildings body Cadw wants to see the derelict Porth Mawr transformed into an interpretation centre and house two apartments.

Parts of the structure date back to the 13th Century, and later became a town hall for Caernarfon.

It is part of a multi-million pound project to rejuvenate the town.

A spokesperson for Cadw said the the project fed into the drive for Wales to have a commercially stronger heritage sector, in what is already a recognised World Heritage Site and home to the Edward I castle.

"The proposals will also add to our diverse and unique offering for visitors, allowing more people than ever to enjoy our magnificent Cadw sites and embrace Wales' rich heritage," the spokesperson added.

Plans for the development will now be considered by Gwynedd council.