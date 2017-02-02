Network Rail apology over Dyffryn Ardudwy station access

Image caption Councillors Eryl Jones-Williams (right) and Delwyn Evans (left) at the station

Network Rail has apologised for work at a Gwynedd railway station which made it difficult for the disabled and elderly to get to the platform.

Councillor Eryl Jones-Williams said it was "practically impossible for wheelchair-users to use a new gate" at Dyffryn Ardudwy station.

He said it was "heavy, did not open fully and, when traffic was crossing the railway, the open gate was totally blocking the entrance".

Network Rail said it was "a mistake".

Councillor Trevor Roberts, for Barmouth, who sits on several railway committees, said: "The new set up at the crossing seems to be a total farce.

"It could even concern all pedestrians as when the vehicle access gates are open, the gate for pedestrians wishing to gain access to and from the platform will find it impossible to do so."

A Network Rail spokesman said: "This package of work included additional safety measures on the platform, following concerns raised by the local level crossing keeper over passengers crossing in front of trains departing from the station.

"Although we delivered this work to make the railway safer, we were already aware that the new access gate may have made it more difficult for wheelchair users to access the platform and we are very sorry for any inconvenience this has caused passengers.

"We are currently exploring options to permanently solve this issue and improve access for all station users."

The works delivery team have now been asked to remove the access gate and associated fencepost to make access easier.

Merioneth Access Group chairman Councillor Delwyn Evans said members of the group would help them draw up plans.