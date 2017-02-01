Part of Colwyn Bay' Victoria Pier collapses into sea

Image copyright Terry Westwood

Part of a derelict pier has collapsed into the sea off the Conwy coast.

Colwyn Bay's Victoria Pier has been closed to the public for safety reasons while officials carry out an inspection there is no suggestion anyone was nearby when it happened.

In 2011, Conwy council voted to demolish the derelict pier, which had been the focal point of a legal row.

Businessman Steven Hunt failed in a 2015 High Court bid to regain ownership of it.