Beddgelert council says no to Snowdonia glamping

Image copyright Forest Holidays Image caption A cabin at Forest Holidays' site in Deerpark, Cornwall

Councillors and businesses in Snowdonia have opposed a scheme to cut the number of pitches at a campsite and build 25 luxury log cabins.

Beddgelert community council voted to recommend Snowdonia National Park rejects Forest Holidays' plan.

The company says building cabins while cutting the number of pitches from 195 to 55 would be more in keeping with the area, with less environmental impact.

But business say they depend on the tourists from the site in summer.

An online petition has received more than 1,500 signatures and another 170 have signed a petition in the village.

The National Park Authority will discuss the application on 1 March.