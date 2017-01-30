Woman's life-threatening injuries after Llangwyllog crash
A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injures following a car crash on Anglesey.
She was a front seat passenger in a Citroen C4 which collided with a Honda Civic on an unclassified road between Bodffordd and Llangwyllog.
It happened just before 22:00 GMT on Saturday and all three woman in the Citroen were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.
The driver of the Honda is also in hospital with serious injuries.