Wylfa Newydd: Anglesey meeting to ask views on design

Image copyright Natural Resources Wales

The first of two meetings asking people's views on a new nuclear power station design will be held on Anglesey later.

Horizon Nuclear Power propose to build and operate the Advanced Boiling Water Reactor design at Wylfa Newydd on the island.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and the Environment Agency will ask for views on their assessment of the design by Hitachi-GE.

The consultation ends on 3 March.

The public will have no influence on the technology used or the site location.

Image copyright Magnox

Tim Jones, NRW's executive director for north and mid Wales, said: "Our purpose is to ensure that the natural resources of Wales are sustainably maintained, enhanced and used.

"At Wylfa Newydd we will do this in three ways; assessing the design of the reactors, determining site specific environmental permits and providing advice to other organisations on decisions they need to make.

"It is our job to ensure that any new nuclear power station will meet high standards of environmental protection and waste management, ensuring that our communities are kept safe from environmental harm."

The first meeting takes place at David Hughes Hall, Cemaes, from 13:00 to 19:00 GMT.

A second will take place on Tuesday at the Ebeneser Centre, Llangefni, at the same time.