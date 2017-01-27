Jimmy Savile: Holyhead to destroy Jim'll Fix It badge

Image caption Jim'll Fix It ran between 1975 and '94

A giant Jim'll Fix It badge which was presented to an Anglesey town is to be destroyed more than five years after paedophile Jimmy Savile's death.

The badge was the biggest one created and given to Holyhead in 1991 to cheer up residents after a flu bug ruined Christmas for many in 1990.

Radio 1 DJ and BBC presenter Savile died in 2011, a year after allegations of sexual abuse became public.

The badge has been stored away since then but will now be destroyed.

The metal badge worded "Jim fixed it for Holyhead" was created after local man Jeff Evans wrote to the Jim'll Fix It programme.

Thousands of people turned out to see Ruth Madoc and boxer Frank Bruno present the badge as the town recreated Christmas day in August 1991.

"I think I recall it was only displayed at the time of the event and then forgotten about," said Holyhead mayor Ann Kennedy.

"We managed to locate it after some brought it along a couple of days ago.

"We won't be retaining it. I suppose the obvious way to do [destroy] it would be to recycle it."