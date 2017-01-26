Ysgol y Parchedig Thomas Ellis shuts after rat spotted

Image copyright Google

A primary school on Anglesey has been shut after staff spotted a rat in the building.

It is understood Ysgol y Parchedig Thomas Ellis in Holyhead was closed after environmental health officers visited on Monday and is due to reopen Friday.

The school is due to shut permanently this year to be replaced by the £10m Ysgol Cybi "superschool" in September.

Anglesey council has been asked to comment.

Ailia Lewis, lollipop lady and governor at the school, said the rat was spotted by a cleaner.

"The children are delighted that they're off... but these things happen and it's better for them to be away from the school

"It's been a good school, there's been no trouble with rats in the past," she told BBC Radio Cymru.

She added that the council had been cleaning the school.

Some parents on a Facebook page about the school initially seemed confused over why it had shut and claimed they had not been told the reason - though it is understood a text was sent to parents to let them know.

Others said the council had done the right thing and it was not the school's fault.