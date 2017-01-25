Man who died after falling from Glyder Fach is named
- 25 January 2017
- From the section North West Wales
A man who died after falling a "considerable distance" from a Snowdonia mountain has been named by the North West Wales Coroners Office.
Neil Parnell, 52, of Nottingham fell from Bristley Ridge, between Tryfan and Glyder Fach at about 15:00 GMT on Saturday.
His body was airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd where he was pronounced dead.
A post mortem revealed he died from natural causes. An inquest will not be held.