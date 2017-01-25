North West Wales

Man who died after falling from Glyder Fach is named

Two climbers tried to rescue the man, but could only secure his body with ropes to the cliff face
A man who died after falling a "considerable distance" from a Snowdonia mountain has been named by the North West Wales Coroners Office.

Neil Parnell, 52, of Nottingham fell from Bristley Ridge, between Tryfan and Glyder Fach at about 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

His body was airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem revealed he died from natural causes. An inquest will not be held.

