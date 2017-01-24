Llandudno hotel's service named 'best in world' by TripAdvisor

Image copyright TripAdvisor Image caption The Lawton Court Hotel

A Llandudno hotel's service has been named best in the world by travel website TripAdvisor.

The Lawton Court Hotel - where rooms start at £78 a night - beat a host of luxury hotels from around the world.

The nearby Elm Tree Hotel was named the world's best bargain hotel.

Llandudno has won more awards than anywhere else in the UK outside London, with eight hotels given 20 "travellers' choice" awards between them.

TripAdvisor said winners were selected on the basis of millions of reviews and opinions collected on their site.

Image copyright TripAdvisor Image caption The Elm Tree Hotel

Owners of the Lawton Court Hotel Hannah and Scott Lawton-Jones said they were "here to help - and that's what they love to do".

"We are so grateful and lucky to have welcomed so many lovely guests to stay over the last three years, and not forgetting the fantastic hardworking team we have that share the same principles as us," the couple added.

Mr Lawton-Jones' parents Carol-Lynn and Ian Robbins own the nearby Lauriston Court Hotel, which was also named best hotel in the world for service in 2013 - and this year is number five in the list.

As well as topping the world's bargain hotels category, the Elm Tree Hotel was named sixth best small hotel in the world, and third best for service in the UK.

Tom Long, the Elm Tree Hotel's owner, said he was "overwhelmed" at the accolade, and added: "We would like to say a big thank you to all our guests for your reviews."

Elsewhere in Wales…

Broadmead Boutique B&B in Tenby was ranked across three categories: romance, best service and small, coming sixth, 11th and 21st in the UK respectively.

In Tal-y-llyn, southern Snowdonia, The Old Rectory on the Lake came 25th in a list of the UK's top B&Bs.

The Pier Hotel in Rhyl took the title of UK's fifth best bargain hotel.

TripAdvisor said the awards differed from others as they were based on feedback from guests.

"Travellers wishing to experience these world class hotels for themselves will need to book quickly if they want to find out why they earned such rave reviews throughout the year from fellow travellers," added TripAdvisor spokeswoman Hayley Coleman.

The Aria Hotel Budapest in Hungary won the title of world's top hotel for 2017, while the Bindon Bottom B&B in West Lulworth, Dorset was named best B&B in the world.