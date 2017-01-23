Organisers 'gutted' as Amlwch's Copperfest festival ends

Image copyright Copperfest

Anglesey music festival Copperfest has decided to "call it a day" after ten years because of financial and health and safety pressures.

Organisers said they had no choice but to end the free festival, which they say has entertained 150,000 people and hosted 250 bands.

Festival committee member Arwel Hughes said he was "gutted", but that the festival "ended on a high" last year.

Anglesey council have been asked for comment.

Mr Hughes said it was getting "increasingly hard" to raise the £34,000 a year needed to run the three-day festival, held on August Bank Holiday.

He added: "There is no problem in getting the help locally - but a few restrictions can become a pain.

"Last year we did want to charge for tickets, but we were told we weren't allowed."

Privilege

The festival featured dozens of acts over four nights in 2016, including Welsh language artists Candelas, Elin Fflur and Geraint Jarman.

In a statement on their Facebook page, organisers said they hoped someone would "take up the baton and keep it going".

They added: "The last ten years have been amazing to say the least, to watch something grow so steadily and (become) so successful. It has been our privilege to welcome you all to Amlwch and watch some amazing artists and performers.

"It just goes to show what a small determined group of people can achieve."