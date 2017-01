From the section

A man has died after falling a "considerable distance" from a Snowdonia mountain.

The 'scrambler' fell from Bristley Ridge, between Tryfan and Glyder Fach at about 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

Two climbers tried to rescue the man but could only secure him to the rock face, Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue told BBC Wales.

He was airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd where he was pronounced dead.