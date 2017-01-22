Mum and son Elen and Lewis Jones missing from Menai Bridge

Image copyright Family photo

A mother and her eight-year-old son have gone missing from their Anglesey home.

Family of Elen Jones, 36, and Lewis Rhys, who live in Menai Bridge, have not seen them since Tuesday 17 January.

North Wales Police believe they are travelling in a gold coloured Citroen Zara with the registration YS52VTV.

They have put out an alert on Facebook. Officers are appealing for sightings of the pair.