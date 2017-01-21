A457 closed near Abergele as fruit lorry overturns

Image copyright Sion Jones

The A457 has closed after a lorry carrying fruit overturned in Conwy county,

The road has been shut to traffic in both directions between St Asaph Road and the A55 junction for Abergele.

The crash happened just before 01:00 GMT on Saturday and diversions were put in place.

A man in his 30s was taken to Glan Clwyd hospital following the incident. His injuries are not believed to be serious, the ambulance service said.