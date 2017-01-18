Dolgellau bunk bed hostel refused by Snowdonia park committee

Image copyright Getty Images

Plans to turn former offices into a hostel in Snowdonia have been refused amid fears it would be used for hen and stag parties.

Huge Holiday Homes wanted to convert the building in the centre of Dolgellau into apartments catering for up to 56 visitors.

A spokesman said the bunk bed style hostel would attract family holidays.

But the application was turned down by Snowdonia National Park Authority's planning committee.

The committee chairman cast the deciding vote, after members were split on the application.

Objectors to the development at Lombard Street listed potential parking and noise problems, but those in favour said the hostel would bring trade to local shops.

Dolgellau mayor Dyfrig Siencyn said residents were concerned there could be hen and stag parties with no supervision on site.