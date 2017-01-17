£12m school plan to ease overcrowding in Bangor schools

Urgent action is needed to secure new primary school places in Bangor and ease overcrowding, Gwynedd councillor leaders are being told.

One school is oversubscribed by 100 pupils, while new housing in the area could make the problem even worse.

A £12m new schools plan could be half-funded by the Welsh Government, but the money must be spent by March 2019.

A report to the council's cabinet on Tuesday warns that work on new schools must start "immediately".

"The education department is of the opinion that there is a need to start discussions on the future of primary education provision in Bangor without delay," the council's cabinet have been told in the report.

Without action, officers have warned there "could lead to a crisis in some of the schools within the catchment".

"We know that two schools have too many pupils already, and that there is a big housing development happening at the moment, so perhaps it is time to look at primary education in the city," said councillor Gareth Thomas, the cabinet member for education.

"The point is that we start the discussions now, if the cabinet gives its permission."

Ysgol y Garnedd, in the Penrhosgarnedd area of the city, has a capacity for 210 pupils but it currently accommodates 316 children, while Ysgol y Faenol half-a-mile away is also oversubscribed, with a capacity of 186 pupils but 206 on its roll.

Both schools are the closest to the new Goetre Uchaf housing development, where 245 new homes are being built, which will bring an estimated 90 further primary school pupils to the area.

Another planning application to build 366 houses in the area is under appeal, and could see demand for an extra 150 primary pupil places.

Ysgol y Garnedd governor, councillor Elin Wyn Walker, welcomed the fresh focus on schools in the city, and said pupils at the school were currently packed in to classes "like sardines".

"I'm delighted that education in Bangor is going to be addressed, at last," she said.

"I don't know how they have managed to maintain such a fabulous standard of education for our children in the buildings that they occupy at the moment."

If the council cabinet agrees to move forward with new school proposals, a review panel will be established to examine options before a business plan is drawn up and submitted in late spring.